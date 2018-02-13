Enjoy blues and roots music on The Danforth

Three days and nights of Toronto’s best blues and roots music is coming to The Danforth this weekend for the 16th annual Winterfolk Blues and Roots Festival.

The all-ages, mid-winter event festival will run Friday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, Feb. 18 at four venues in the Danforth-Broadview area.

Winterfolk XVI will include special tributes, an awards ceremony, community stages, and themed musical workshops along with numerous concerts by more than 150 established and emerging artists.

Weekend passes are available. A few themed, separately ticketed events are also on tap.