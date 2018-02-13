Winter Stations return to Toronto's Beach on Family Day

The Winter Stations 2018 installation opens for the season on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 19.

The fourth annual edition of the Winter Stations International Design Competition will feature seven unique, interactive art works at lifeguard stations along Balmy, Kew and Scarboro beaches.

Four of the installations, which will be built by Anex Works, are designed by international teams, while the remaining three are designed and set to be built by teams from Canadian post-secondary institutions.

The RIOT-themed display runs until Sunday, April 1. Admission is free.