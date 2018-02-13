Winter Stations return to Toronto's Beach on Family Day

The Winter Stations 2018 installation opens for the season on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 19.
The fourth annual edition of the Winter Stations International Design Competition will feature seven unique, interactive art works at lifeguard stations along Balmy, Kew and Scarboro beaches.
Four of the installations, which will be built by Anex Works, are designed by international teams, while the remaining three are designed and set to be built by teams from Canadian post-secondary institutions.
The RIOT-themed display runs until Sunday, April 1. Admission is free.
Winter Stations was founded by RAW Design, Ferris + Associates and Curio in 2014 as a way to encourage Torontonians to visit the beach in the winter months.
The opening celebration will take place Monday, Feb. 19 at noon at the open-sided pavilion at the bottom of Lee Avenue. Pastries and hot drinks will be served.
Visit http://winterstations.com for more information.
