'Groundswell' helping Scarborough's threatened Guild Festival Theatre

People from Scarborough and beyond have been rallying to keep Guild Festival Theatre alive.

For six seasons, the professional troupe brought Romeo and Juliet and other classic plays to the open-air Greek Theatre in Guild Park, but bad weather and construction drained its reserves.

After a founding sponsor left the stage, GFT needed to raise $35,000 by February’s end to mount a 2018 production.

By last week, it raised $15,000 — still short of its goal but encouragement enough to keep fighting, says Janet Heise, executive producer.