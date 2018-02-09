Weekend events in Toronto February 9-11, 2018

FEBRUARY 10

The Roundhouse Winter Craft Beer Festival at Roundhouse Park

Don your stompin' boots, pull on a toque and wear your puffiest parka because it's time to hoist a pint or two with the Craft Brewers of Ontario while the snowflakes are falling. Dare to join us for this crazy Canuck fun! Mark your calendars and come out to the Winter Craft Beer Festival outside Steam Whistle Brewing in Roundhouse Park. Beer. Food. Fun.

Toronto Marlies Star Wars Night

Join us in a galaxy not so far away as we celebrate Star Wars Night at Ricoh Coliseum. Dress up as your favourite character and you could win a prize.

FEBRUARY 11

Suhaag Show at Toronto Congress Centre

The show promises to be the one-stop destination for all that you need to prepare for your dream wedding. More than 150 booths that cover all your needs from start to finish.

Valentine’s Day Weekend Food Tour at Dundas Roncesvalles Peace Garden

Explore a locally loved, hidden food haven in Toronto's west end with your beau or bae. On a Food Nook Tour we take you around Roncesvalles which hosts a bevvy of delicious food shops and restaurants. From melt in your mouth pastries to a exhilarating shot of ginger elixir, there are delectable bites and beverages for everyone's tastebuds.