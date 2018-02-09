Weekend events in Toronto February 9-11, 2018

ONGOING
Everyone is invited to the Distillery Historic District to experience one of the largest open-air lighting galleries in North America. There will be more than 27 light art installations.
FEBRUARY 9
The Winter Palace Ball, Ruskoka Camp's annual fundraiser gala transforms Toronto's Palais Royal with A Masked Evening. Celebrate this year's accomplishments including the volunteers and supporters that make it happen. This Masquerade will be a night to remember with exceptional performances, two live bands, a silent auction, spectacular dinner service, and a full night of dancing. Caviar appetizers and champagne await. All proceeds directly support children's programs at Ruskoka Camp. Tax receipts for the charitable portion of the ticket will be provided.
Beats and Bents Friday Night Skate Party at The Bentway
Beats and Bents Friday Night Skate Parties, featuring the city’s best DJs spinning tunes from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday night.
FEBRUARY 10
The Roundhouse Winter Craft Beer Festival at Roundhouse Park
Don your stompin' boots, pull on a toque and wear your puffiest parka because it's time to hoist a pint or two with the Craft Brewers of Ontario while the snowflakes are falling. Dare to join us for this crazy Canuck fun! Mark your calendars and come out to the Winter Craft Beer Festival outside Steam Whistle Brewing in Roundhouse Park. Beer. Food. Fun.
Toronto Marlies Star Wars Night
Join us in a galaxy not so far away as we celebrate Star Wars Night at Ricoh Coliseum. Dress up as your favourite character and you could win a prize.
FEBRUARY 11
Suhaag Show at Toronto Congress Centre
The show promises to be the one-stop destination for all that you need to prepare for your dream wedding. More than 150 booths that cover all your needs from start to finish.
Valentine’s Day Weekend Food Tour at Dundas Roncesvalles Peace Garden
Explore a locally loved, hidden food haven in Toronto's west end with your beau or bae. On a Food Nook Tour we take you around Roncesvalles which hosts a bevvy of delicious food shops and restaurants. From melt in your mouth pastries to a exhilarating shot of ginger elixir, there are delectable bites and beverages for everyone's tastebuds.
