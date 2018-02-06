ROM celebrates African Canadian diaspora for Black History Month

With Black History Month underway, the Royal Ontario Museum is ramping up activities to celebrate the African Canadian diaspora.
The ROM is exhibiting “Here We Are Here: Black Canadian Contemporary Art” with works from a variety of artists celebrating Black culture and identity in Canada. Acclaimed artists such as Sandra Brewster, Gordon Shadrach, Esmaa Mohamoud, Dawit L. Petros and others are featured, and the museum is hosting an array of speakers and presentations over the coming months.
On Sunday, Feb. 11, ROM Connects will host a presentation by Jamaican-Canadian historian and dub poet Dr. Afua Cooper, with a presentation by artist Jessica Karuhanga on Sunday, March 4.
On Tuesday, April 10, the ROM will host a keynote presentation by Toronto-based poet, writer and lawyer NourbeSe Philip.
“The work represented in this exhibition not only encourages visitors to re-examine their idea of what Canada is, but offers a broader telling of the Canadian story through the Black Canadian experience,” said ROM director and CEO Josh Basseches in a statement.
Here We Are Here: Black Canadian Contemporary Art will run through April 22 at the museum. For more information on the exhibit, including bios of the featured artists, visit www.rom.on.ca.
Scadding Court Community Centre is also hosting a special Black History Month event, featuring storytelling, speakers, art displays and snacks. That event will take place Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the community centre, 707 Dundas St. West.
