ROM celebrates African Canadian diaspora for Black History Month

With Black History Month underway, the Royal Ontario Museum is ramping up activities to celebrate the African Canadian diaspora.

The ROM is exhibiting “Here We Are Here: Black Canadian Contemporary Art” with works from a variety of artists celebrating Black culture and identity in Canada. Acclaimed artists such as Sandra Brewster, Gordon Shadrach, Esmaa Mohamoud, Dawit L. Petros and others are featured, and the museum is hosting an array of speakers and presentations over the coming months.

On Sunday, Feb. 11, ROM Connects will host a presentation by Jamaican-Canadian historian and dub poet Dr. Afua Cooper, with a presentation by artist Jessica Karuhanga on Sunday, March 4.

On Tuesday, April 10, the ROM will host a keynote presentation by Toronto-based poet, writer and lawyer NourbeSe Philip.