Upper Beach church hosts Valentine's Day concert

A romantic evening of jazz is coming to the Upper Beach this weekend.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, a Valentine’s Day concert featuring jazz vocalists Alex Samaras and Robin Dann along with saxophonist Colleen Allen and friends will be held at Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Rd. just west of Victoria Park Avenue.

Part of the Kingston Road Village Concert Series, Will you be my Valentine? A Romantic Evening of Jazz! will run from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online for $25. Children under 12 get in free.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/358017641273912/ or call 416-699-6091 for more information.