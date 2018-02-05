Toronto's answer to Flight of the Conchords set to release special

After years of performing in musical groups, and countless solo gigs including a cross-country tour that saw him play everywhere from living rooms to comedy clubs, comedian/musician/math teacher Xave Ruth is ready to release his first video special.

Ruth, who lived in the Annex area before moving out of Toronto for a few years and returning to settle in the Little Portugal area, has been plying his trade for seven years. As a singer/songwriter with an acoustic bent, he could be described as a one-man Flight of the Conchords, though he also lists “Weird” Al Yankovic, the Lonely Island, Tim Minchin and Tenacious D as influences.

“I’ve always been involved in music as an extracurricular — I knew I wanted to be a musician and when I started performing on my own, my voice was just naturally comedic,” he said.

While he started out writing straightforward musical parody songs, he has since branched out to incorporate a mathematical bent. As a math teacher who does private after-school tutoring with a private organization downtown and who created a course linking math with the arts, his songs work with patterns, and the audience is often encouraged to join in as he experiments.

“I play around with music in a pseudo-mathematical pattern,” he said. “I want people to engage in it and think a little bit because that’s part of the fun. I work within rules when I write some of the songs and I want the audience to come along and see how I worked it out.”

As an example, he wrote one song — FADED BAGGAGE — using only the letters A through G (the notes of the musical scale). While he incorporates math and science, the math-phobic need not worry about being left behind. He makes a point of making his songs accessible, from quirky songs about finding love on the TTC to satirical songs about the anti-vaccine movement.

“For some of my songs, I’ll bring along a visual aid with the lyrics written out to get the audience more involved,” he said.

He is also known to add other audience participation touches such as singer/songwriter bingo, in which audience members cross off spaces on a bingo card as he runs through the usual singer/songwriter tropes.

For his upcoming release party — he will stream the show on his own website and play for a live crowd — Ruth will play snippets from his prerecorded special Xave Ruth: Live in Toronto, along with some new songs and old favourites honed over the past seven years.

“The hour special is the dream of every comedian, but you can’t wait around for Netflix to come knocking,” he noted.