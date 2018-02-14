5 reasons to check out 2018 Toronto AutoShow

THOUSAND VEHICLES

The 2018 Canadian International AutoShow will have more than 1,000 vehicles on display throughout the 650,000-sq. ft. Metro Toronto Convention Centre. This year’s show has a special emphasis on new evolutionary technologies shaping the automotive industry.

HOT WHEELS

The top-selling toy in the world (six billion toy cars sold since 1968) is celebrating its 50th anniversary. For its celebration, the dinky carmaker is bringing six life-size Hot Wheels cars, including a Darth Vader car, a super track, a play zone and more.

PORSCHE HISTORY

A major attraction at this year’s show is 70 Years of Porsche. The German sports carmaker built its first road car, the 356, in 1948. The Porsche display will include an original 356 as well as the historic Porsche 550 Spyder race car from the 1950s.

WORLD’S FASTEST CAR

The Koenigsegg Agera RS supercar will be a feature attraction in the Auto Exotica section. Its highest achieved speed on a public road was 457.94 km/h, while it can hit 400 km/h from standstill in 33.29 seconds. Visually, it’s stunning as its performance is staggering.

CLASSICS

One of the show’s most popular features, Art & the Automobile with Cobble Beach, is back. Titled Jewels, the exhibition will display 17 classic cars collectively worth $20 million. Each of these cars bears a distinct hood ornament or badge, which is a work of art in itself.

