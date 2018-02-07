7 things to do on Valentine’s Day in Toronto

LIGHTS FESTIVAL

More than 27 light installations have transformed Toronto’s Distillery Historic District for what is one of North America’s largest lighting galleries in North America, and a great place to explore with a lover, a friend or friends. Admission is free, open seven days a week.

FLEETWOOD MAC… TRIBUTE

Coal Mine Theatre on the Danforth presents the entire Rumours album live. Head to Toronto’s Off-Off Broadview Theatre for a straight-up rock and roll concert that organizers say is ominously romantic despite it dealing with the break up of Fleetwood Mac’s (a quintet) two couples. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission costs $42.50.

BURLESQUE SHOW

Sometimes you just need to see a bit of skin, and Toronto’s Revival bar is just the place to go for that. The College Street venue is hosting Veni Vidi Valentine, featuring Skin Tight Outta Sight and Boylesque TO. The show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

DANCE SHOW

Citadel + Compagnie presents award-winning bharatnatyam choreographer Nova Bhattacharya in a triple bill illuminating contemporary Canadian bharatnatyam dance at The Citadel on Parliament Street. Bharatnatyam is one of the popular classical and traditional dances of India. The show is at 8 p.m. Admission costs $20 to $25.

THEATRE

Looking for something more provocative to see on stage? Then check out Bang Bang at Factory Theatre on Bathurst Street. The play follows the events of a white playwright who uses the shooting of an unarmed Black youth by a Black police officer as inspiration for a hit play, but she doesn’t exactly stay true to the facts. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost between $30 and $50.