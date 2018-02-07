7 things to do on Valentine’s Day in Toronto

More than 27 light installations have transformed Toronto’s Distillery Historic District for what is one of North America’s largest lighting galleries in North America, and a great place to explore with a lover, a friend or friends. Admission is free, open seven days a week.
Coal Mine Theatre on the Danforth presents the entire Rumours album live. Head to Toronto’s Off-Off Broadview Theatre for a straight-up rock and roll concert that organizers say is ominously romantic despite it dealing with the break up of Fleetwood Mac’s (a quintet) two couples. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission costs $42.50.
Sometimes you just need to see a bit of skin, and Toronto’s Revival bar is just the place to go for that. The College Street venue is hosting Veni Vidi Valentine, featuring Skin Tight Outta Sight and Boylesque TO. The show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25.
Citadel + Compagnie presents award-winning bharatnatyam choreographer Nova Bhattacharya in a triple bill illuminating contemporary Canadian bharatnatyam dance at The Citadel on Parliament Street. Bharatnatyam is one of the popular classical and traditional dances of India. The show is at 8 p.m. Admission costs $20 to $25.
Looking for something more provocative to see on stage? Then check out Bang Bang at Factory Theatre on Bathurst Street. The play follows the events of a white playwright who uses the shooting of an unarmed Black youth by a Black police officer as inspiration for a hit play, but she doesn’t exactly stay true to the facts. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost between $30 and $50.
Is Tinder starting to get you down? Perhaps it’s time to put down the app and instead laugh at someone else’s dating troubles. Second City presents Hooking Up: Second Base. They’ve pulled together their favourite dating tales and squeezed them into this fast-paced show. Feb. 14 shows start at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $26.
Hoping to get your hands dirty this Valentine’s Day? Why not try a drop-in clay class at the Gardiner Museum at Queen’s Park. Online registration starts at 10 a.m. the day of the event, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults, plus a $5 firing fee per piece.
