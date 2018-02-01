10 places to watch Super Bowl LII in Toronto

165 E. Liberty St.

416-535-8787

info@brazenhead.ca

www.fabrestaurants.ca/restaurant/brazen-head

Brazen Head has Super Bowl food and drink specials, as well as a square board, giveaways and complimentary snacks.

Death and Taxes Free House

1154 Queen St. W.

416-533-5838

deathandtaxes@donnellygroup.ca

www.donnellygroup.ca/death-and-taxes

Death and Taxes has a special Super Bowl menu with buckets of fried chicken, $5 beers and a chance to win beer for a year.

East of Brunswick Pub and Kitchen

720 Spadina Ave.

416-901-3332

eastofbrunswick@fabrestaurants.ca

www.fabrestaurants.ca/restaurant/east-of-brunswick

East of Brunswick has Super Bowl food and drink specials, prizes, complimentary snacks and a chance to win an NFL jersey.

Pogue Mahone Pub and Kitchen

777 Bay St.

416-598-3339

info@poguemahone.ca

www.fabrestaurants.ca/restaurant/pogue-mahone

Pogue Mahone has Super Bowl drink and food specials, including build-your-own halftime nachos, as well as complimentary snacks, a square board and Super Bowl trivia.

Rally Sports Bar and Smokehouse

1660 O’Connor Dr.

416-551-7356

tony@rallysportsbar.com

www.rallysportsbar.com

Rally Sports Bar has Super Bowl drink specials, giveaways and a $35 all-you-can-eat buffet featuring smoked barbecue fare.

The Citizen Restaurant and Bar

522 King St. W.

416-703-2800

reservations@thecitizento.com

www.thecitizento.com

The Citizen has Super Bowl food and cocktail specials, with the game on 17 televisions and three projector screens.

The Office Pub on John Street

117 John St.

416-977-1900

torontoofficepub@gmail.com

http://john-street.theofficepub.ca

The Office Pub on John Street has a $45 cover charge that comes with three domestic drinks and an all-you-can-eat buffet. The Super Bowl party also features drink specials, a halftime burlesque performance and chances to win a $500 Flight Centre travel voucher, 50-inch television and more.

The Office Pub on King Street

7 King St. E.

416-901-5535

torontoofficepub@gmail.com

http://king-street.theofficepub.ca

The Office Pub on King Street has a $45 cover charge that comes with three domestic drinks and an all-you-can-eat buffet. The Super Bowl party also features drink specials, a halftime burlesque performance and chances to win a $500 Flight Centre travel voucher, 50-inch television and more.

Wayne Gretzky’s Sports Bar

99 Blue Jays Way

416-348-0099

jaime@gretzkys.com

www.gretzkys.com/wayne-gretzkys-toronto/sports-bar

Wayne Gretzky’s Sports Bar has Super Bowl food and drink specials, a DJ and a slew of prizes including a $1,000 Flight Centre travel voucher, mini fridge and much more. Tickets are $25 and include a complementary drink and buffet.