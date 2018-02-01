10 places to watch Super Bowl LII in Toronto

Looking for big fun for the big game? Look no further. Here are 10 places to get your party on for Super Bowl LII Sunday, Feb. 4. Contact each establishment to ensure availability and reserve your spot.
Belfast Love Public House
548 King St. W.
416-363-2223
www.donnellygroup.ca/belfast-love
Belfast Love has a special Super Bowl menu with buckets of fried chicken, $5 beers and a chance to win beer for a year.
Brazen Head Irish Pub and Restaurant
165 E. Liberty St.
416-535-8787
www.fabrestaurants.ca/restaurant/brazen-head
Brazen Head has Super Bowl food and drink specials, as well as a square board, giveaways and complimentary snacks.
Death and Taxes Free House
1154 Queen St. W.
416-533-5838
deathandtaxes@donnellygroup.ca
www.donnellygroup.ca/death-and-taxes
Death and Taxes has a special Super Bowl menu with buckets of fried chicken, $5 beers and a chance to win beer for a year.
East of Brunswick Pub and Kitchen
720 Spadina Ave.
416-901-3332
eastofbrunswick@fabrestaurants.ca
www.fabrestaurants.ca/restaurant/east-of-brunswick
East of Brunswick has Super Bowl food and drink specials, prizes, complimentary snacks and a chance to win an NFL jersey.
Pogue Mahone Pub and Kitchen
777 Bay St.
416-598-3339
www.fabrestaurants.ca/restaurant/pogue-mahone
Pogue Mahone has Super Bowl drink and food specials, including build-your-own halftime nachos, as well as complimentary snacks, a square board and Super Bowl trivia.
Rally Sports Bar and Smokehouse
1660 O’Connor Dr.
416-551-7356
Rally Sports Bar has Super Bowl drink specials, giveaways and a $35 all-you-can-eat buffet featuring smoked barbecue fare.
The Citizen Restaurant and Bar
522 King St. W.
416-703-2800
The Citizen has Super Bowl food and cocktail specials, with the game on 17 televisions and three projector screens.
The Office Pub on John Street
117 John St.
416-977-1900
http://john-street.theofficepub.ca
The Office Pub on John Street has a $45 cover charge that comes with three domestic drinks and an all-you-can-eat buffet. The Super Bowl party also features drink specials, a halftime burlesque performance and chances to win a $500 Flight Centre travel voucher, 50-inch television and more.
The Office Pub on King Street
7 King St. E.
416-901-5535
http://king-street.theofficepub.ca
The Office Pub on King Street has a $45 cover charge that comes with three domestic drinks and an all-you-can-eat buffet. The Super Bowl party also features drink specials, a halftime burlesque performance and chances to win a $500 Flight Centre travel voucher, 50-inch television and more.
Wayne Gretzky’s Sports Bar
99 Blue Jays Way
416-348-0099
www.gretzkys.com/wayne-gretzkys-toronto/sports-bar
Wayne Gretzky’s Sports Bar has Super Bowl food and drink specials, a DJ and a slew of prizes including a $1,000 Flight Centre travel voucher, mini fridge and much more. Tickets are $25 and include a complementary drink and buffet.
