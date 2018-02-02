WEEKEND EVENTS: 7 things to do include Winterlicious, Bentway skate party, more

ONGOING

Listening to Art, Seeing Music at Aga Khan Museum

Listening to Art, Seeing Music is a truly unique, multi-sensory experience that will take visitors on a journey of discovery to explore the essential interconnectedness of the performing arts, the spoken word and the visual arts.

The Sunshine Eaters at OCAD University

The Sunshine Eaters - an original multi-sensory exhibition featuring the work of 13 prominent artists, that highlights how artists and designers look to the land and its plants, flowers and trees as a means to imagine and conjure hope in the face of local and global crises.

Winterlicious across the city

Experience Toronto’s diverse cuisine through one-of-a-kind culinary events and delicious three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at more than 200 top restaurants. Winterlicious happens in restaurants at all corners of the city. Check the city's website for reservations.

2nd annual Toronto Light Festival at Distillery District

You’re invited to the Distillery Historic District to experience one of the largest open-air lighting galleries in North America. There’s more than 27 light art installations.