Artists sought to design benches in Toronto’s Liberty Village

The Liberty Village Business Improvement Area (BIA) is looking for Canadian artists to submit proposals for the creation of 25 new steel benches.

The goal of the Art Benches of Liberty Village project is to beautify the neighbourhood, while supporting national and local artists and celebrating the community spirit that defines the area, the project description said.

Artists interested in the project are asked to submit an original design for a custom-made steel bench to be installed in Liberty Village. Designs for the bench back should be original, timeless and modern, the project description added.

Proposals can be sent by mail to Mural Routes at 1859 Kingston Rd. or by email to info@muralroutes.ca with the subject line “Art Benches of Liberty Village.”