5 cheap, fun, indoor places for kids to play in Toronto

Board Game Cafe

Tired of the board games in your house? No worries, there’s no shortage of restaurants in the city with libraries of board games. Snakes & Lattes was the first, but there are plenty of others now. Playing will cost you the price of a meal.

Swimming

Swimming in the winter? Absolutely. The City of Toronto operates 60 indoor swimming pools, which are open year-round. Check your local pool schedule for drop-in times or sign your kids up for lessons. Leisure swims are free, but programs have a fee.

Storytime

The Toronto Public Library at its 100 branches offers various children’s activities, including the popular Ready for Reading program, providing story time for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. If your kids can’t sit through story time, why not try one of the many playtime programs.

Historic Sites

The City of Toronto was founded earlier than Canada, so you can be sure there are plenty of historic sites to check out, such as Fort York, Todmorden Mills, Gibson House and more. Admission is about $7 per adult, and kids are even less.

Indoor Playground