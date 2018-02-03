North York Black History Month exhibit pays tribute to Portia White

Though she passed away half a century ago, Sheila White hopes the memory of her aunt Portia White, who was the first Black Canadian concert singer to win international acclaim, will live on.

“I remember her as kind, and she had a very large presence,” Sheila, who was 14 when Portia died, recalled of the contralto singer. “People said she was generous and considerate. She was fun to be around and was well read.”

Taking place during Black History Month, the exhibit Celebrating Portia White … 50 years on will showcase the life and career of the classical star, highlighting recordings, letters, photographs and concert programs, all on display for the first time.

The exhibit will be held at Don Heights Unitarian Congregation, 18 Wynford Dr., Suite 102, from Saturday, Feb. 3 to Thursday, Feb. 28. Admission is free.

Author and poet George Elliott Clarke, a grandnephew of Portia’s, will be part of the exhibit’s public opening ceremony on Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.

After sifting through material her mother had saved on Portia’s life, Sheila and her family decided they had enough to curate an exhibit on their famous relative.

“(Portia) was the first black classical artist to achieve international fame when racism was very overt,” she said.

Portia was born to Izie and William White on June 24, 1911, in Truro, N.S. Her father, who was Acadia University’s first black graduate, went on to become the minister of Cornwallis Street Baptist Church in Halifax; Izie worked as the musical director. It was in church where Portia began her musical career as a young child in the choir.

Portia performed in local festivals and concerts near home, but her big break came when the then principal of Branksome Hall, a private girls’ school in Toronto, heard her sing. Through support from the Branksome Ladies Club, White sang at Eaton Hall in Toronto on Nov. 7, 1941. She was immediately offered a touring contract by a branch of Oxford University Press.

After touring Canada in 1942-43, Portia gave her first performance in the United States in New York City’s the Town Hall in March 1944, eventually moving to the Big Apple to be closer to her management. Portia later signed with Columbia Concerts Incorporated, touring Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.