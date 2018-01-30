Group bike ride to take place across Toronto in frigid temperatures

Scarborough cyclists are sure to be counted during the 2018 Coldest Day of the Year group bike ride.

Hundreds are expected to take part in this year’s edition of the annual event, on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Scarborough cyclists can head to the AccessPoint on Danforth bike hub, at 3079 Danforth Ave. for an 11 a.m. group ride to the Alexander the Great parkette, at the intersection of Danforth and Logan Avenue, the official start of the ride.

Organized by Cycle Toronto, the seven-kilometre, family-friendly ride kicks off on the Danforth. It then proceeds along Bloor Street East before continuing south along Sherbourne Avenue and ending at King Street. It’s expected to last an hour.