New head of Arts Etobicoke aims to redefine community arts

Augmented reality murals, living room concerts, and coding lessons masked as music making.

Those are just a few of the progressive projects Arts Etobicoke’s new forward-thinking executive director, Menon Dwarka, is hoping will not only help redefine community arts, but also engage those disenfranchised, west-end artists who want to feel like they’re part of the larger arts conversation in Toronto’s core, despite living in the city’s outer boroughs.

“There’s often this feeling that community arts is small, it’s personal, and that it’s almost craft rather than fine art. But I also feel like it can be huge and sector-leading, as well as really reflective of the world that is to come,” said Dwarka, a trained composer who was born in Guyana, raised in Scarborough, and spent nearly 20 years working in New York City before returning to Toronto in 2013 and, just this past summer, taking over the reigns of the 45-year-old community arts mainstay that is Arts Etobicoke.

“The people of the future are here, you know, so why should we make them acclimate to something that’s already out of date? So that’s why we’re looking at starting up some bold stuff, in baby steps.”

“There’s often this feeling that community arts is small, it’s personal, and that it’s almost craft rather than fine art. But I also feel like it can be huge and sector-leading ..."

— Menon Dwarka, executive director of Arts Etobicoke

One of Dwarka’s biggest strategies to those ends is to modernize and diversify Islington’s famous Village of Murals on Dundas Street West via augmented reality — a process whereby a live direct view of a physical, real-world environment (in this case the murals) is enhanced or “augmented” by computer-generated perceptual information.

“The murals that are currently in our catchment area depict Etobicoke in a light that’s kind of pre-immigration, and some people have voiced to me a desire to have some kind of restorative artistic process to fix that,” he explained, noting that the estimated $4.5-million augmented reality project would allow Arts Etobicoke to update the 26 murals without physically altering them or diminishing their historical significance.

“People could come to our area, hold up their phones, and see an overlay on top of these murals that would be more culturally vibrant, inclusive and diverse, but that wouldn’t destroy what’s already there. By adding a level of artistic engagement that is modern, cutting edge and inclusive, I think it could be a destination project.”

A composer by trade — Dwarka received his master's degree in music composition from the University of Toronto, and worked as music program director for the 92nd Street Y, Harlem School of the Arts and Greenwich House in New York City — Dwarka’s two other projects of note aim to promote music as both a community builder and a means of education.

To achieve the latter ends, Dwarka is hoping to teach youth employable skills through workshops that will teach them to code by writing their own music using Pure Data.

“Essentially what it is, is a way to engender the creation of beats and sounds and music, but the truth is we’re surreptitiously teaching these kids how to program,” he said of Pure Data — a visual programming language developed for the creation of interactive computer music and multimedia works. “They don’t realize they’re coding, because they’re making all these cool sounds.”