Oakwood Village actor relishes appearance on The Handmaid's Tale

Oakwood Village-based actor Kim Roberts calls her guest starring role in The Handmaid’s Tale, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, the “most amazing project” she’s ever worked on.

Roberts’ character, Christine, appears in episode seven of the Hulu series that’s set in a totalitarian, theocratic state in which handmaids are forced to bear children for aristocratic couples suffering from infertility. Christine is a nun on the run in a band of misfits and rebels, Roberts said.

“I was working with people at the top of their game,” Roberts, who has appeared in such TV shows as Schitt’s Creek, The Strain, and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, told The York Guardian.

Working so closely with both cast and crew, everyone became like family, the veteran actor said. Learning that Atwood followed her on Instagram was a particular thrill.

Roberts’ career has spanned almost three decades and it is a point of pride for her that she has been able to work locally.

“I’ve never felt the need to go south. It’s a decent living — with lots of perks,” she said with a laugh. “It’s exciting; it’s fun. For me, acting is like breathing.”

Beyond enjoying the accolades that Handmaid’s has been receiving — the show cleaned up at the Emmy Awards, capturing five awards, including Outstanding Drama Series — Roberts has been busy with three projects set to air.

Her Stolen Past, premièring Feb. 2 on Lifetime, tells the story of a young woman who after her mother dies suspects she is adopted. Roberts plays the woman’s neighbour, her mother’s best friend.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been older,” Roberts said, describing her character, a woman in her 60s. “When I put that wig on, I saw my mother, my aunts.”

In Love Jacked, which was filmed in Toronto and South Africa, Roberts plays Aunt Hilary to Maya, who has been tapped to run her family’s music store. Instead, Maya who’s not ready for routine, jets off to South Africa “to find herself” only to return with a fiancé. The romantic comedy airs Monday, Feb. 8.