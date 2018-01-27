Toronto trumpet virtuoso Johnny Cowell also penned memorable chart-toppers

He has received numerous honours from the many orchestras he’s played with, first and foremost from the Toronto Symphony Orchestra which, on July 18, 1991, in an unprecedented move, presented two special concerts in honour of the retiring Cowell, who was featured as trumpet soloist, composer and arranger.

“I enjoyed myself right from the very time I joined the Toronto symphony with Sir Ernest MacMillan ’til I left in 1991. I think the highlight for me of my Toronto Symphony years was playing in the ‘pops’ concerts. … I was principal trumpet with the pops, and I enjoyed that a lot. I used to look forward to the those concerts.”

Well-known Boston Pops Orchestra conductor Arthur Fieldler, when he was guest conducting in Toronto, used to make sure Cowell was first trumpet.

Cowell has also been accorded civic honours, awarded Scarborough’s Civic Award of Merit in 1997 and being declared “a favourite son” by Tillsonburg in 1990 in a three-day celebration of his music. Cowell was born and raised in Tillsonburg.

In the 2007 interview, he said he still recalled his first trumpet solo as a child prodigy back in Tillsonburg.

“My mother played piano. We were invited to play in the Tillsonburg council chamber for the councillors and I stood up on a little stage there and played Abide With Me, with my mother on piano.

“A year later, on my seventh birthday, I was asked to come to London, Ont., and play on a radio show called Sleepy Town Express.”

Having conquered Tillsonburg and London in his pre-teens, Cowell struck out for the big city at 15.

He explained how he grew up listening to a weekly CBC-Radio show by the Toronto Symphony Band on Thursday nights, and then proceeded to learn all the trumpet solos by Ellis McLintock, through sheet music that his father would get for him.

When he found out that McLintock was vacating his spot to serve in the RCAF Central Band in Ottawa, Cowell quickly fired off a resume. “I said that I thought that I was the man for the job. I didn’t tell them that I was 15.”

“And they wrote back and said we’d like to hear you play.”

As soon as he got the reply, about four days after he had sent his original letter, he was on his way to Toronto, hitching a ride with a friend of his father’s on a transport truck, leaving about 4 a.m. and arriving in Toronto about 7 a.m.

Armed with directions from the truck depot, he took the streetcar to the east end where he was knocking at the door of orchestra director Laidlaw Addison before 9 a.m.

“I can’t believe I did this,” said Cowell, chuckling, adding that, “Finally the door opened and it was Laidlaw Addison. He had a nightgown on and I said I’m Jack Cowell – he changed my name to Johnny – and you asked me to come down and audition. I just received this letter four days ago.

“And then he said, ‘How old are you’. And I said 15, but I’ll soon be 16 in four months.

“He said, ‘Well it’s a wasted trip. We can’t even hire you. You’re too young.’”

Cowell said he asked him to come in and was told to warm up while his wife made him coffee. About 20 minutes later, Addison came in the room and asked him to play.

“So I played two of the solos that Ellis McLintock had played on the radio.”

He was then asked to play a hymn, which he also did.

“And he said do you think you could stay overnight and come and audition for the band committee at Varsity Arena in the morning?”

The rest, as they say, is history.

Addison arranged a place for him to stay, the audition was successful, the age problem was worked out with the union and Johnny found himself, at the age of 15, playing on the CBC radio program that he used to listen to. When he turned 16 he was picked up by the Toronto Symphony as an ‘extra,’ but actually got to play a lot.

The following year, he joined a navy band based in Victoria. “I had to get a special letter from my dad to let me join the navy when I was 17 so I could be a soloist with the navy band.”

He would soon also become the principal trumpet with the Victoria symphony.

All of the playing, however, took its toll.

“During VJ-Day (Victory over Japan), we played about three concerts, two parades and then I did an all-night dance job. When I got up in the morning, I couldn’t play a note.”

He went to the doctor and then on to a nerve specialist who determined “that I would never play again because I severed all of the tissues and destroyed the muscles in my lip.”

Undaunted, and back in Toronto, he simply changed directions. “I wrote a piece of music, a suite for symphony orchestras and submitted it to the conservatory (Royal Conservatory of Music) and they gave me a composition scholarship to study composition. And that sort of took up my time.”

At the same time he never gave up hope of playing the trumpet again, “trying all the time to see if I could get a note out of the trumpet.”

Gradually, he did regain his ability, first playing in swing and dance bands.

“I didn’t have any endurance, I didn’t have any range. But I wanted to play so badly,” Cowell said.

“In dance bands you sort of got away with it,” his wife Joan said. “It’s not like a symphony where every note has to be perfect.”

Not only did playing in swing and dance bands help him get his form back, it also helped get him his wife as she was a vocalist in the Stanley St. John dance band, which he also played in.

In 1952, he finally found himself back with the Toronto Symphony.

“It just worked out perfectly for me because there was an opening, I was almost back to where I wanted to be.”

He also had another incentive.

“I said I wasn’t going to marry him until he had a steady job,” said Joan, laughing.

Cowell added: “… So I got a steady job as soon as I could.”

Following his retirement in 1991 with the Toronto Symphony, his talents were scooped up by a number of area concert bands including Toronto Philharmonia and Hannaford Street Silver Band.

Metroland Media Toronto paid its most recent visit to the Cowells just more than two years ago.

Joan and Johnny both had Jan. 11 birthdays, they were also celebrating six decades in their same Scarborough house not to mention yet another royalty check - this time from the producers of Breaking Bad who used These are the Young Years in Episode 10 of the fifth and final season in 2013. This was a year after Walk Hand in Hand had been prominently featured in Call the Midwife's Christmas episode from 2012.

Just prior his Jan. 22 passing, on Jan. 9 two seats were dedicated to Johnny & Joan at the Koerner Concert Hall, seats C1 & C2, lower balcony.

A Celebration of Life is to be held at a later date with details to be posted on www.johnnycowell.ca