ICYMI: 5 Toronto headlines that had people talking this week (Jan. 20 to 26)

Here's a roundup of some of insidetoronto.com's most read stories from the week, in case you missed them (sign up for our newsletter to ensure you don't miss out again):

1. An interesting story about the key words firefighters use in their operations and how they vary from region to region in Cracking the code: a look at firefighting lingo in Toronto

2. The story about Toronto police Auxiliary Sgt. Ben Otto who said he’s fighting human nature and ingrained habits at the corner of Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue. His message to pedestrians he meets is blunt: 'We want you to live', Toronto police tell Scarborough pedestrians

3. A disturbing news story about a violent robbery at an ATM in Kensington Market. A Toronto man was arrested. Man charged after woman violently robbed at ATM in Kensington Market