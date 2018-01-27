ICYMI: 5 Toronto headlines that had people talking this week (Jan. 20 to 26)

Here's a roundup of some of insidetoronto.com's most read stories from the week, in case you missed them (sign up for our newsletter to ensure you don't miss out again):
1. An interesting story about the key words firefighters use in their operations and how they vary from region to region in Cracking the code: a look at firefighting lingo in Toronto
2. The story about Toronto police Auxiliary Sgt. Ben Otto who said he’s fighting human nature and ingrained habits at the corner of Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue. His message to pedestrians he meets is blunt: 'We want you to live', Toronto police tell Scarborough pedestrians
3. A disturbing news story about a violent robbery at an ATM in Kensington Market. A Toronto man was arrested. Man charged after woman violently robbed at ATM in Kensington Market
4. Residents showed concern when Etobicoke York community council voted to endorse city planners' recommendations. Councillors approved stacked townhouses in Long Branch.
5. The new amalgamated 54/55 Division police station will be located at Coxwell and Danforth avenues on surplus Toronto Transit Commission lands, if Toronto council approves a report from city staff at the end of the month. Toronto police's new 54/55 Division slated for Coxwell and Danforth.
