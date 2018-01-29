Riverside mural featured on February TTC Metropass

The TTC is celebrating Riverside by featuring a prominent street mural in the east-end neighbourhood on its February Metropass.

The pass, which is on sale until Tuesday, Feb. 6, features a colourful work designed by Jessie Durham and painted on wooden panels by Melissa Luk.

The Riverside Business Improvement Area, with the support of the City of Toronto, commissioned the piece in 2012 to celebrate the business group's 2011 rebranding as a gateway to Toronto’s vibrant east end. The piece was originally located at 742 Queen St. E., but it was relocated to 651 Queen St. E. last year.

In 2018, TTC Metropasses will be featuring images of various ‘distinctly Toronto’ murals from across the GTA.