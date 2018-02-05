VISIBLE ME fundraiser in North York set during Black History Month

A fundraiser and party to raise money for arts programing will be held Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Jamaican Canadian Centre, 995 Arrow Rd.

The event, VISIBLE ME, will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight by YMEC Productions.

The fundraiser, taking place during Black History Month, is aiming to raise money to benefit services and programs facilitated by professional artists and skilled professionals.

The evening will include drumming, drama, dance, comedy, fashion, visual arts and music from artists including Billy "Mystic" Wilmot; actor and comedian Naggo Morris; Juno Award winner Korexion; steelpan musician Roy "D’Jango" McRae; singer Dahlia Anderson; writer, actor and director Yvette Martin; and entertainer Jay Douglas.