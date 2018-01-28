Union Speaks talks highlight Union Station as place for cultural events

Business and cultural leaders gathered at Union Station Thursday, Jan. 25, for the second installment of the downtown transportation hub's Union Speaks forum — this one, talking about various transformational projects in Toronto, in banking, real estate and the arts.

According to Vanessa McDonald, Union's VP of brand strategy and partnerships, the series is partly an opportunity to showcase big ideas, and partly to showcase the venue itself: a restored hall in the west wing of Union Station.

“The idea is to create a platform at Union for complex conversations — really to use Union as this great meeting point in the city to allow people to bring forward controversial topics or even democratic topics,” said McDonald. “Think of it as a speakers' bureau, if you will.”

The talk was the second of three so far scheduled. In October, the series focused on “reconciliaction (sic) between Indigenous and nonindigenous people,” McDonald said. And in April, there will be a talk on new Canadians. We want to use this space where 12,000 war brides came to Canada.”

Besides McDonald, Thursday's speaker included Tyrrell Schmidt, global brand and customer experience officer with TD Bank; Derek Gordon, VP of development for East Harbour (the planned redevelopment of the former Unilever soap site); Shauna Levy, the CEO and president of the Design Exchange; and Salima Rawji, vice president of the Toronto Realty Agency.

Moderated by Rawji, the discussion was based on a survey of the work that each agency and company was doing as it related to the transformation of Toronto.

Shawna Levy spoke about the work that the Design Exchange has done juxtaposing design and the arts with old, reclaimed industrial space and curating cultural and artistic events. “For me,” she said, “it is about the transformative power of design.”

Gordon, meanwhile, sang the praises of the transformation that infrastructure enabled at the east end of the Gardiner Expressway.

“We've been enabled by infrastructure — it's all tied to Union Station, really good investment in catalytic infrastructure,” said Gordon.

Ultimately, the development by Great Gulf is expected to be a transportation hub and employment district, employing 70,000 people where only a few hundred had worked before.