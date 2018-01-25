Celebrate black history in East York

The East York Historical Society is hosting a Celebration of Black History on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

The not-to-miss event will get underway at 7 p.m. with refreshments followed by remarks from the society’s president. It will be held at the S. Walter Stewart Library, 170 Memorial Park Ave.

Presentations are set to begin at 8 p.m.

The celebration portion of the evening will include musical entertainment by Sistema Toronto as well as speeches by Stan E. Grizzle and Mosadi Brown, the son and granddaughter of the late, former Judge Stanley G. Grizzle. There will also be a surprise guest appearance.