5 places to exercise and have fun in Toronto

ROCK CLIMBING

Toronto has no shortage of indoor rock climbing gyms in the city, practically in all corners of Toronto too. The Rock Oasis, 388 Carlaw Ave., is open 365 days a week and offers climbing walls for all skill and age levels, including a kids zone.

PARKOUR

Toronto is home to several parkour facilities. The Monkey Vault, 100 Symes Rd., offers 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space to monkey around in. It offers camps for children, programs for adults, classes, open gym days and more.

TRAMPOLINE PARK

Wish you could jump higher? You can at Sky Zone, 45 Esandar Dr., a facility that literally says it gives “you one of the greatest workouts ever combined with awesome, healthy fun”. Events include dodge ball, Skyslam (dunking), a foam zone and more.

OBSTACLE COURSE

The health advocates at Pursuit OCR, 444 Dufferin St., believe that your workout shouldn’t be work. They combine play and education into their programs at the 10,000 square foot facility where you’ll find obstacles to jump over, slide under, swing from, climb and more.

CIRCUS SCHOOL

Every thought about how terrified you’d be on a trapeze? Well, you can. The Toronto School of Circus Arts, 75 Carl Hall Rd. in Downsview Park, offers a variety of classes, including for private functions, youths, adults, and drop-in flying trapeze events.

