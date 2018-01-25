WEEKEND EVENTS: 7 things to do include Aga Khan exhibit, Toronto Light Festival, more

ONGOING
Listening to Art, Seeing Music at Aga Khan Museum
Listening to Art, Seeing Music is a truly unique, multi-sensory experience that will take visitors on a journey of discovery to explore the essential interconnectedness of the performing arts, the spoken word and the visual arts.
Toronto Light Festival at Distillery District
From Jan. 19 to March 4, sundown to 9 p.m. (Sunday to Wednesday), sundown to 10 p.m. (Thursday to Sunday), experience one of the largest open-air lighting galleries in North America.
FRIDAY, JAN. 26, 2018
Winter Warm Up: NHL Alumni Shinny Hockey Game at Nathan Phillips Square
January is Alzheimer Awareness Month and North America’s largest charity hockey tournament wants to spread awareness with an outdoor shinny-style hockey game featuring NHL alumni, including Nik Atropov, Dan Daoust, Dennis Maruk and Bryan Muir. The public is invited to watch the game and cheer on some of their favourite hockey legends.
SATURDAY, JAN. 27, 2018
Port Union Winterfest at Port Union Community Centre
Port Union Winterfest will be held on Saturday January 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come on out and enjoy live entertainment, displays, games, inflatables, barbecue and much more. The event is free to attend. Food and drinks for nominal fee.
DJ Skate Nights at Harbourfront Centre
Be part of Toronto’s free weekly “block party on ice” on Saturday evenings at the Harbourfront Centre Natrel Rink, where you can skate under the stars to DJ sets.
Out of the Cold Benefit Concert for Toronto Homeless at Church of the Redeemer
Toronto musicians are getting together to play a concert to raise funds and awareness of the homelessness crisis in our city. Chamber music, vocalists, and a grand finale led by David Bowser of a few opera favourites. All proceeds to The Sistering and Fred Victor.
SUNDAY, JAN. 28, 2018
Toronto Poetry Slam Semifinals 2 at The Drake Hotel
Semifinals #2 featuring top eight poets from the season plus a special feature Paul Tran reppin NYC. Hosted by Metroland Media Toronto reporter Rahul Gupta. The competitors are: Shelly Grace, SPIN El Poeta, Tom Ratt, Amoya Ree, Ola Ovito, Robert E, Samira, Cassandra Myers and Gabrielle.
