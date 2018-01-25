WEEKEND EVENTS: 7 things to do include Aga Khan exhibit, Toronto Light Festival, more

SATURDAY, JAN. 27, 2018

Port Union Winterfest at Port Union Community Centre

Port Union Winterfest will be held on Saturday January 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come on out and enjoy live entertainment, displays, games, inflatables, barbecue and much more. The event is free to attend. Food and drinks for nominal fee.

DJ Skate Nights at Harbourfront Centre

Be part of Toronto’s free weekly “block party on ice” on Saturday evenings at the Harbourfront Centre Natrel Rink, where you can skate under the stars to DJ sets.

Out of the Cold Benefit Concert for Toronto Homeless at Church of the Redeemer

Toronto musicians are getting together to play a concert to raise funds and awareness of the homelessness crisis in our city. Chamber music, vocalists, and a grand finale led by David Bowser of a few opera favourites. All proceeds to The Sistering and Fred Victor.

SUNDAY, JAN. 28, 2018

Toronto Poetry Slam Semifinals 2 at The Drake Hotel

Semifinals #2 featuring top eight poets from the season plus a special feature Paul Tran reppin NYC. Hosted by Metroland Media Toronto reporter Rahul Gupta. The competitors are: Shelly Grace, SPIN El Poeta, Tom Ratt, Amoya Ree, Ola Ovito, Robert E, Samira, Cassandra Myers and Gabrielle.