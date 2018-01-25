Art, dementia blended in photo exhibit at North York's Columbus Centre

A photo exhibit blending aging, dementia, and art will be showcased in the Columbus Centre’s Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery Thursday, Feb. 15 to Monday, April 2.

Canadian-Italian artist Tony Luciani’s exhibit MAMMA, In the Meantime will be open free to the public Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 901 Lawrence Ave.

The Toronto-born realist painter has been photographing his mother, Elia, now 94, since she moved in with him in 2014.

The exhibition tells the story mother and son as they embark on a journey of discovery where art becomes a medium to express the grief and wonders of living with dementia.