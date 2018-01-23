Introduction to Mural Art program coming to Toronto's Upper Beach

A free learning program that gives east-end residents an opportunity to learn more about and have the confidence to take part in public art projects in their community is coming to the Upper Beach.

Introduction to Mural Art will be held at Community Centre 55 Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. starting Feb. 1.

Rob Matejka, an established community artist who has been involved in mural projects and arts education programs across Toronto for more than 15 years, will lead the course. Some of the area covered will include drawing and painting techniques, colour theory, design challenges, stencil design and printing, enlarging techniques, and large-scale collaborative design.

Introduction to Mural Art is open to people of all ages and skills levels.