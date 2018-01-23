Practically Hip cover band to perform at Ted Reeve Arena

Ward 32 Coun. Mary-Margaret McMahon is inviting the community to a fun evening for a great cause.

On Friday, Jan. 26, the Beaches-East York representative will host a skating party featuring live music by Tragically Hip tribute band, the Practically Hip, at Ted Reeve Arena, 175 Main St. at Gerrard Street East. The party, which will also include food, drinks, and dancing, will get underway at 9 p.m. and all ages are welcome.

Donations will be collected for the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund, which is a part of Downie’s legacy that further his commitment to improving the lives of First Peoples.

Call McMahon’s office at 416-392-1376 for more information.