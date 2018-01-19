uReport: Toronto's Nova Bhattacharya to perform at The Citadel

Citadel + Compagnie presents decoding bharatnatyam, a triple bill illuminating contemporary Canadian bharatnatyam dance Feb 14 to 17 at The Citadel: Ross Centre for Dance.

Showcasing the talent of Toronto’s award-winning choreographer Nova Bhattacharya, one of the country’s preeminent bharatnatyam practitioners, this presentation celebrates the poeticism of India’s exquisite multi-disciplinary art form.

Exploring the overlapping of cultures, Bhattacharya will share two of her acclaimed works: Broken Lines (2016) and Alaap (2013).

Praised for her “entrancing personal intensity”, Bhattacharya will also treat audiences to a stunning solo in Calm Abiding, a 2006 commission from Montreal choreographer José Navas.

For more information, visit http://citadelcie.com/decoding-bharatnatyam/

