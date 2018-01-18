WEEKEND EVENTS: 7 things to do in Toronto include RV Show, Light Festival, more

FRIDAY, JAN. 19 to 21, 2018
I Am Canadian at Toronto Reference Library
An exhibit of artwork by much-loved Canadian illustrators from the Osborne Collection of Early Children's Books and from the private collection of Scholastic Canada.
The 60th Annual Toronto International Boat Show returns. More than 550 exhibitors, 250 seminars, workshops, and more features than any other boat show in North America.
Besides all models of RVs, there will also be seminars from industry experts covering everything from how to properly tow an RV, to safety and survival techniques.
FRIDAY, JAN. 19, 2018 and ongoing
2nd Annual Toronto Light Festival at Distillery History District
From Jan. 19 to March 4, sundown to 9 p.m. (Sunday to Wednesday), sundown to 10 p.m. (Thursday to Sunday), experience one of the largest open-air lighting galleries in North America.
SATURDAY, JAN. 20 AND SUNDAY, JAN. 21, 2018
Free Admission to the Aga Khan Museum
Welcome Weekend offers free admission to the Aga Khan Museum.
SATURDAY, JAN. 20, 2018
Japanese Winter Festival at U of T’s New College
Want to know more about Japanese Culture? Japan Associations from around the GTA have collaborated to provide an event filled with Japanese food, Japanese games, Japanese performances, and more.
Giant Panda Farewell Speaker Series at Toronto Zoo
Get the inside scoop on all four pandas and discover what it takes to care for such a unique species. Presentation by Karyn Tunwell, Toronto Zoo Lead Giant Panda Keeper, plus a guided tour.
