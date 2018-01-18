WEEKEND EVENTS: 7 things to do in Toronto include RV Show, Light Festival, more

WhatsOn Jan 18, 2018 City Centre Mirror

FRIDAY, JAN. 19 to 21, 2018

I Am Canadian at Toronto Reference Library

An exhibit of artwork by much-loved Canadian illustrators from the Osborne Collection of Early Children's Books and from the private collection of Scholastic Canada.

2018 Toronto International Boat Show at Enercare Centre

The 60th Annual Toronto International Boat Show returns. More than 550 exhibitors, 250 seminars, workshops, and more features than any other boat show in North America.

Toronto RV Show and Sale

Besides all models of RVs, there will also be seminars from industry experts covering everything from how to properly tow an RV, to safety and survival techniques.

 

FRIDAY, JAN. 19, 2018 and ongoing

2nd Annual Toronto Light Festival at Distillery History District

From Jan. 19 to March 4, sundown to 9 p.m. (Sunday to Wednesday), sundown to 10 p.m. (Thursday to Sunday), experience one of the largest open-air lighting galleries in North America.

 

SATURDAY, JAN. 20 AND SUNDAY, JAN. 21, 2018

Free Admission to the Aga Khan Museum

Welcome Weekend offers free admission to the Aga Khan Museum.

 

SATURDAY, JAN. 20, 2018

 Japanese Winter Festival at U of T’s New College

Want to know more about Japanese Culture? Japan Associations from around the GTA have collaborated to provide an event filled with Japanese food, Japanese games, Japanese performances, and more.

Giant Panda Farewell Speaker Series at Toronto Zoo

Get the inside scoop on all four pandas and discover what it takes to care for such a unique species. Presentation by Karyn Tunwell, Toronto Zoo Lead Giant Panda Keeper, plus a guided tour.

WEEKEND EVENTS: 7 things to do in Toronto include RV Show, Light Festival, more

Toronto events happening Jan. 19 to 21, 2018

WhatsOn 04:00 AM City Centre Mirror

FRIDAY, JAN. 19 to 21, 2018

I Am Canadian at Toronto Reference Library

An exhibit of artwork by much-loved Canadian illustrators from the Osborne Collection of Early Children's Books and from the private collection of Scholastic Canada.

2018 Toronto International Boat Show at Enercare Centre

The 60th Annual Toronto International Boat Show returns. More than 550 exhibitors, 250 seminars, workshops, and more features than any other boat show in North America.

Toronto RV Show and Sale

Besides all models of RVs, there will also be seminars from industry experts covering everything from how to properly tow an RV, to safety and survival techniques.

 

FRIDAY, JAN. 19, 2018 and ongoing

2nd Annual Toronto Light Festival at Distillery History District

From Jan. 19 to March 4, sundown to 9 p.m. (Sunday to Wednesday), sundown to 10 p.m. (Thursday to Sunday), experience one of the largest open-air lighting galleries in North America.

 

SATURDAY, JAN. 20 AND SUNDAY, JAN. 21, 2018

Free Admission to the Aga Khan Museum

Welcome Weekend offers free admission to the Aga Khan Museum.

 

SATURDAY, JAN. 20, 2018

 Japanese Winter Festival at U of T’s New College

Want to know more about Japanese Culture? Japan Associations from around the GTA have collaborated to provide an event filled with Japanese food, Japanese games, Japanese performances, and more.

Giant Panda Farewell Speaker Series at Toronto Zoo

Get the inside scoop on all four pandas and discover what it takes to care for such a unique species. Presentation by Karyn Tunwell, Toronto Zoo Lead Giant Panda Keeper, plus a guided tour.

WEEKEND EVENTS: 7 things to do in Toronto include RV Show, Light Festival, more

Toronto events happening Jan. 19 to 21, 2018

WhatsOn Jan 18, 2018 City Centre Mirror

FRIDAY, JAN. 19 to 21, 2018

I Am Canadian at Toronto Reference Library

An exhibit of artwork by much-loved Canadian illustrators from the Osborne Collection of Early Children's Books and from the private collection of Scholastic Canada.

2018 Toronto International Boat Show at Enercare Centre

The 60th Annual Toronto International Boat Show returns. More than 550 exhibitors, 250 seminars, workshops, and more features than any other boat show in North America.

Toronto RV Show and Sale

Besides all models of RVs, there will also be seminars from industry experts covering everything from how to properly tow an RV, to safety and survival techniques.

 

FRIDAY, JAN. 19, 2018 and ongoing

2nd Annual Toronto Light Festival at Distillery History District

From Jan. 19 to March 4, sundown to 9 p.m. (Sunday to Wednesday), sundown to 10 p.m. (Thursday to Sunday), experience one of the largest open-air lighting galleries in North America.

 

SATURDAY, JAN. 20 AND SUNDAY, JAN. 21, 2018

Free Admission to the Aga Khan Museum

Welcome Weekend offers free admission to the Aga Khan Museum.

 

SATURDAY, JAN. 20, 2018

 Japanese Winter Festival at U of T’s New College

Want to know more about Japanese Culture? Japan Associations from around the GTA have collaborated to provide an event filled with Japanese food, Japanese games, Japanese performances, and more.

Giant Panda Farewell Speaker Series at Toronto Zoo

Get the inside scoop on all four pandas and discover what it takes to care for such a unique species. Presentation by Karyn Tunwell, Toronto Zoo Lead Giant Panda Keeper, plus a guided tour.