5 fun winter date ideas for couples in Toronto

WINTERLICIOUS

The city’s premier winter culinary event is the perfect opportunity to indulge in a three-course prix fixe meal with your date at that trendy restaurant you’ve been dying to visit. More than 200 restaurants participate from Jan. 26 to Feb. 8.

TORONTO POETRY SLAM

If you’re looking for a night of riveting heartfelt performances that will have you laughing, crying and snapping your fingers, head down to the Drake Underground for the Toronto Poetry Slam‘s twice-a-month spoken word competition. Events start at 8 p.m. Admission costs $7.

WINTER CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL

You and your date can throw on your best retro ski gear on Saturday, Feb. 10 and enjoy pints from 33 breweries that include Flying Monkeys Brewery, High Park Brewery, and Lost Craft. Food vendors will also be on site. Tickets are limited.

TORONTO LIGHT FESTIVAL

Experience one of the largest open-air lighting galleries in North America, the Toronto Light Festival Jan. 19 to March 4. The festival transforms the Distillery Historic District into a visual journey like no other, featuring thousands of lights. Admission is free.

DJ SKATE NIGHTS

The Harbourfront Centre’s Natrel ice rink takes skating to a whole new level with free weekly DJ Skate Nights. The “block party on ice” features DJ sets, including sets by 1 Love T.O. and Soul on Ice. Saturdays from 8 to 11 p.m. until Feb. 17.

