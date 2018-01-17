Crow's Theatre marks a year in new Leslieville home

The first professional performing arts facility of its kind east of the DVP is marking a milestone.

Streetcar Crowsnest, an $11-million, 12,000-square-foot venue located on the ground floor of a 330-unit condominium development at 345 Carlaw Ave., is marking its first anniversary.

The state-of-the-art performing space, which is the first permanent home of Crow’s Theatre, is celebrating the special occasion by remounting its inaugural, sold-out production, The Wedding Party.

“It’s the perfect time to remount this show. It’s funny and light-hearted and it helps people beat the winter blues,” said Chris Abraham, the independent theatre company’s long-time artistic director.

Back by popular demand, The Wedding Party runs until Saturday, Jan. 20.

Abraham, who is directing the play, took a few minutes from rehearsing for the Canadian comedy to reflect on the past year and the company’s many achievements.

He said the success of Streetcar Crowsnest, which features two convertible live theatre spaces — the Guloien Theatre and the Scotiabank Community Studio — as well as Gare de L’Est brasserie/restaurant, can best be measured by the new audiences they’ve been able to forge in the east end, not to mention their ability to bring thousands of people to the community.

“We really wanted to bring a professional theatre to the area and serve local theatre goers. We also wanted to make efforts to bring eclectic and diverse programming that would draw different audiences to this space,” Abraham said, adding he’s proud many of the works they’ve staged in 2017 have been recognized.

“I think people feel grateful we put in the effort to make (this theatre) happen.”

Abraham, who has lived in The Pocket neighbourhood for 15 years, said Streetcar Crowsnest has also achieved its goal of being a community arts hub through in-house and guest/partner theatre productions, music, dance, opera, comedy and cabaret shows, and classes and programming for kids. The venue, which has already made a profit, has also been booked for several weddings and special events this past year.