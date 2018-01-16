Guild Festival Theatre faces final curtain in Scarborough's Guild Park

Scarborough’s only professional theatre group must raise $35,000 by the end of February or perhaps fold its tent forever.

“We almost need a miracle,” Janet Heise, executive producer of the Guild Festival Theatre (GFT), said last week.

“We can’t hire people if we don’t have the money to pay them.”

The troupe, which uses the scenic Greek Theatre at Scarborough’s Guild Park for its outdoor stage searched for funds over the last year after a founding sponsor told the group its support would end.