Guild Festival Theatre faces final curtain in Scarborough's Guild Park

Scarborough’s only professional theatre group must raise $35,000 by the end of February or perhaps fold its tent forever.
“We almost need a miracle,” Janet Heise, executive producer of the Guild Festival Theatre (GFT), said last week.
“We can’t hire people if we don’t have the money to pay them.”
The troupe, which uses the scenic Greek Theatre at Scarborough’s Guild Park for its outdoor stage searched for funds over the last year after a founding sponsor told the group its support would end.
Heise is now appealing to the public, hoping someone inside or outside Scarborough may be inspired to help.
The crisis comes as Guild Park is being revitalized and projects for the property, made famous by former owners Rosa and Spencer Clark, are on the way.
A third-party operator last year finished rebuilding the Guild Inn, former home of the Clarks.
A trail system is planned under the nearby Scarborough Bluffs, and the city has scheduled other park improvements, including conversion of one building into a program space, the Clarke Centre for the Arts, by 2020.
“What breaks my heart is it will all get done, and it will be fabulous, and we won’t be there,” said Heise.
Local councillor Paul Ainslie said he’s very supportive of GFT and has tried to find a funding source to replace its sponsor.
“It’s very unfortunate to hear,” he said of the theatre group’s situation.
“Theatre is very difficult to run,” Ainslie said, “even more so when its attendance is conditional on the weather.”
Heise said Mother Nature “upstaged” the troupe last summer — it even rained on opening night — and created “one of those perfect storm kind of things,” draining GFT’s cash reserves.
The Greek Theatre’s columns, from the Bank of Toronto building demolished in 1965, make for an inspiring setting, said Heise. “The pictures just don’t do it justice.”
Sten Eirik, who died in 2015 from complications of cancer, founded the group in 2009 and was its driving force.
“Sten’s dream was to do for Scarborough what the Stratford Festival did for Stratford,” Heise said, adding some of the group’s actors now work in Stratford.
