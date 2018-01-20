Late Canadian artist Bill Lishman legacy on display in Toronto's Riverdale

Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood has a notable link to iconic Canadian sculptor William Lishman, who died Dec. 30.
Since 2015, 20 of the Durham Region artist’s works have been displayed outside Bridgepoint Active Healthcare, a hospital for patients with complex chronic disease and disability at Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East.
Aside from being a brilliant and innovative sculptor whose works are displayed at a number of Canadian locales, Lishman, who was dyslexic and colour blind, was also a larger-than-life out-of-the-box thinker.
Back in 1988, he became the first human to lead birds in the air using an ultralight aircraft as they made their first migration. The 1996 Disney movie Fly Away Home was based on Lishman's autobiography, Father Goose.
Designed in memory of late businessman and philanthropist Max Tanenbaum, the life-sized pieces at Bridgepoint are featured in the Max Tanenbaum Sculpture Garden.
The colourful works, which aim to celebrate the human spirit, were gifted to the east Toronto hospital by the Tauba and Solomon Spiro Foundation.
According to a post on Bridgepoint Active Healthcare’s website, they aim to express the capabilities of the physical form through dance, sport and movement.
“The sculptures complement our building and speak to the hope and aspiration we bring to our patients, families, and the community,” it read.
The healing art installation is located on the west side of the building in planters leading from the cafeteria terrace to Ambulatory care and Riverdale Park East.
“We are privileged to have an installation by William Lishman on our campus. These life-sized sculptures depicting human figures engaging in dance, sports and movement evoke a sense of wonder,” said Dr. Gary Newton, president and CEO of Sinai Health System, which is comprised of Mount Sinai Hospital, Bridgepoint Active Healthcare, Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, and affiliate Circle of Care, in an email to The Mirror.
“The artwork inside and outside of our hospital has a positive impact on our patients, connecting them to the life of the community and city. We’re grateful to the Spiro Family who donated the work, which was designed in memory of the late Max Tanenbaum (1909-1983).”
Leslieville resident Diane Walton is a fan of Lishman’s installation, although initially she didn’t know who had designed the pieces.
Walton said she first spotted the works in the fall of 2015 while walking in Riverdale Park East. She was so awestruck by their beauty that she took some shots of the sculptures and posted them on Facebook.
“I got lots of great feedback,” said Walton, a photography buff, during a recent interview.
Eventually she learned they were designed by renowned artist Bill Lishman and decided to send him an email complimenting him on his work.
“Whimsical is the perfect word to describe the sculptures. They’re so flowing and they’re metal!” said Walton, who used a photograph of the sculptures in her book A Day in the Life of Leslieville.
“Obviously he was a very talent artist. Too bad (the pieces) are in such a hidden spot. They should be placed more prominently so more people can see them when they drive or walk by.”
Originally from Pickering, Liushman died of leukemia at the age of 78 in his unique 2,600-square-foot home, which features igloo-like domes. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Paula, as well as three adult children: Aaron, Geordie, and Carmen.
-with files from Torstar News
