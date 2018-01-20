Late Canadian artist Bill Lishman legacy on display in Toronto's Riverdale

“The artwork inside and outside of our hospital has a positive impact on our patients, connecting them to the life of the community and city. We’re grateful to the Spiro Family who donated the work, which was designed in memory of the late Max Tanenbaum (1909-1983).”

Leslieville resident Diane Walton is a fan of Lishman’s installation, although initially she didn’t know who had designed the pieces.

Walton said she first spotted the works in the fall of 2015 while walking in Riverdale Park East. She was so awestruck by their beauty that she took some shots of the sculptures and posted them on Facebook.

“I got lots of great feedback,” said Walton, a photography buff, during a recent interview.

Eventually she learned they were designed by renowned artist Bill Lishman and decided to send him an email complimenting him on his work.

“Whimsical is the perfect word to describe the sculptures. They’re so flowing and they’re metal!” said Walton, who used a photograph of the sculptures in her book A Day in the Life of Leslieville.

“Obviously he was a very talent artist. Too bad (the pieces) are in such a hidden spot. They should be placed more prominently so more people can see them when they drive or walk by.”

Originally from Pickering, Liushman died of leukemia at the age of 78 in his unique 2,600-square-foot home, which features igloo-like domes. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Paula, as well as three adult children: Aaron, Geordie, and Carmen.

-with files from Torstar News