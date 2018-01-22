Toronto's Winter Stations in the Beach community aim to cause a RIOT

Seven unique art installations based on the theme RIOT are guaranteed to liven up the Beach this winter.

For the fourth annual edition of the award-winning Winter Stations International Design Competition, which opens on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 19, and runs to Sunday, April 1, lifeguard stations along Balmy, Kew and Scarboro beaches will be transformed into interactive pop-up art works.

Four of the installations, which will be built by Anex Works, are designed by international teams, while the remaining three are designed and set to be built by teams from Canadian post-secondary institutions.

This year’s pieces, which were unveiled on Friday, Jan. 5, include Pussy Hut by Martin Miller and Mo Zheng (U.S.A.), Obstacle by Kien Pham (U.K.), Make Some Noise!!! by Alexandra Griess and Jorek Heid (Germany) and Wind Station by Paul van den Berg and Joyce de Grauw (Netherlands), along with Rising Up by the University of Guelph, School of Environmental Design and Rural Development, NEST by Ryerson University and Revolution by OCAD.

The Winter Stations design jury selected the four winning designs from hundreds of submissions received from teams around the world.

Those interested in taking part in the competition were asked to come up with bold designs that celebrate Toronto’s winter waterfront landscape, while enticing people outside to interact with them.

"Yet again, the submissions we received really blew us away with their creativity. It was a tough choice narrowing it down, but we are really excited to present the four winning installations and the three student designs, and we hope that the community welcomes them as some warm and colourful relief in this cold weather,” said Ward 32 Coun. Mary-Margaret McMahon, who also served as a Winter Stations jury member, in a news release.

Teams were also asked to explore the theme RIOT in their works, taking cue from this past year’s political upheaval and continued global uncertainty, acting and actively resisting through a riot of colour, form and material.

"Provocative, political and audacious, the winning submissions have brought a fantastic riot to the beach this year. The jury considered every submission seriously and I believe the public will be amazed and delighted by this year’s installations on the beach,” Lisa Rochon, chair of the Winter Stations design jury, said in the release.

Winter Stations co-founder Roland Rom Colthoff of RAW Design said organizers felt it was important to allow the “competition to evolve and reflect the global events of the past twelve months,” while reaming true to the main goal of the Winter Stations, which is to “bring joy, warmth and conversation to the long, cold Canadian winter landscape."