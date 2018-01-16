Toronto’s biggest light festival is back

For the second year, the Distillery Historic District will be a light-filled place this winter.

From Jan. 19 to March 4, the Toronto Light Festival will transform the historic downtown east neighbourhood into one of the largest open-air lighting galleries in North America beginning at sundown daily until 11 p.m.

This year’s event is set to feature more than 30 light art installations from local and international artists, including a fire-breathing dragon. The names and details of the light art installations will be revealed on opening day.

“Last year we were able to create something really unique for the city. We literally brought people out of the dark, and into the light. This year’s festival is going to be even bigger, even better, and even brighter,” Mathew Rosenblatt, the festival’s creator, executive director, and an artistic exhibitor, said in a news release.