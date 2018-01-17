5 great places to take winter photos in Toronto

RIVERDALE PARK EAST

The park near Danforth and Broadview avenues is as fun to play in, as it is to photograph. With a great view of the Toronto skyline, the park features a hill for tobogganing and brand new ice rink and skating trail.

AGA KHAN PARK

The park at the Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford Dr., is based on a traditional Persian four-part garden. It features five infinity pools surrounded by trees and stone benches. It’s a tranquil spot where time seems to stop, waiting for you to take your picture.

DISTILLERY DISTRICT

Toronto’s Distillery Historic District is a pretty cool place. It’s a step back in time to discover Victorian era industrial buildings. In the winter, the Toronto Light Festival truly brightens the place. Keep in mind that casual, personal photography is allowed; anything else has a fee.

HUMBER BAY ARCH BRIDGE

The 130-metre-long pedestrian and cycling bridge that crosses the Humber River as it enters Lake Ontario features twin bent steel pipes (arches) and hangers that hold up the bridge deck. It’s already pretty in the summer, but winter truly brings out its beauty.

HARBOURFRONT

The community at Queens Quay is a lively place any time of year, though less so in the winter. It features the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, skating at the Harbourfront Centre with a spectacular view of the city right on the lake’s edge, the marina, garden and more.