Cuts to Scarborough Sunday concert series anger music-loving seniors

Scarborough seniors say cuts to a free program of Sunday afternoon concerts are an “outrage” to people who’ve enjoyed them for years.

The City of Toronto says the live weekly shows are “a staple in the community that is loved by its faithful attendees,” but it’s changing the program “to be more efficient with the use of public space and resources.”

Starting this month, the city said online, the concerts, also called Sunday Serenades, will be cut to twice a month and be “on hiatus” in summer.

Trevor Smith, who lives in East Scarborough and has attended the concerts each week for years, calls the efficiency argument “a smokescreen.

“There’s something afoot and it’s wrong, how it’s been going on,” said Smith, adding he’s “irked” the city “didn’t do anything to inform us” of changes or promote the shows by advertising them more.

People, mostly seniors attracted to the shows by word of mouth, “were both shocked and dismayed” in December when a member of a performing band mentioned it may not return because of the new schedule, he said.

In a letter to Scarborough councillors this week, Desmond Anniss, another resident, recalled the same moment, and called on politicians “to respond to this outrage.”

Anniss said the reduced schedule is an “insult to the many thousands of seniors and disabled residents who have been attending these functions over the years.”

From 2008, average attendance fell from 200 to between 100 and 150 people each week, said Natasha Hinds Fitzsimmins, a city spokesperson.

Smith blamed falling numbers on a lack of promotion. The new intermittent schedule, he argued, is harder for seniors who don’t use the internet to understand.