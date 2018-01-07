TTC riders strip to skivvies for Toronto's annual No Pants Subway Ride

“We all know ‘pants’ is just a fancy word for leg jail, and we’re about to break out!”

With that pronouncement, made via megaphone at Finch Subway Station on Sunday afternoon, John Elliot shed his trousers to show off a pair of bright purple underpants, Peter Gray strutted his stuff along the southbound platform in a pair hot dog patterned briefs, and even six-month-old baby James Kidd stripped down to his diapers.

And they weren’t the only ones.

Toronto’s underground had plenty of underpants on display today, as the 16th Annual No Pants Subway Ride saw dozens of boxer-, bikini-, and brief-clad patrons turning heads with their anti-pant protest on the TTC this afternoon.

Hosted by Toronto’s No Pants Society, the good-natured event encouraged local underwear enthusiasts to display their drawers in a show of unity with their fellow pantless protestors taking part in similar – and simultaneous – events taking place worldwide today in cities such as New York, Amsterdam, London, Lisbon, Jerusalem, Prague, Los Angeles, and Warsaw, among many others.

“It’s all about putting a smile on people’s faces and having a good time,” No Pants Society’s Paddy Jane said of the event, which regularly draws anywhere between 100 to 400 people, depending on the weather.

“It’s fun and it’s unexpected. If we did this in May, it wouldn’t be interesting because everybody’s wearing shorts, anyway. The cold gets the adrenaline going.”

This year’s colourful event here in Toronto kicked off with a countdown to pants-down aboard a southbound train departing Finch Subway Station at around 3:30 p.m., followed by an eye-opening trip down the Yonge line for many unsuspecting subway patrons.

“I was shocked at first,” Alison Grant laughed as she recalled her own wide-eyed reaction to being greeted by dozens of cheering pantless TTC patrons as she stepped onto the subway at Eglinton Station.

“I mean, everyone likes not wearing pants, but I don’t think I would go out with no pants on, especially in this cold. That’s bravery.”