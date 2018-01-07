Prepare to go pantless during Toronto's No Pants Subway Ride

If you’re headed underground this afternoon, prepare to see lots of underpants.

From boxers and bikinis, to briefs and BVDs, hundreds of Toronto subway riders are expected to strip down to their skivvies to participate in the 16th Annual No Pants Subway Ride - a global event happening simultaneously in more than 50 cities around the world, including New York, Amsterdam, London, Lisbon, Jerusalem, Prague, Los Angeles, and Warsaw, among many others.

Hosted here in Toronto by the No Pants Society, this year’s event will kick off today at 3 p.m. at Finch Subway Station and disembark at Osgoode Station at around 3:50 p.m.

Participants are then encouraged to take part in a chilly Pantsless Parade to the No Pants Dance Afterparty at The Office Pub, 117 John St.