Bentway Skate Trail under Toronto's Gardiner Expressway now open

Toronto’s newest skate trail is now open to the public – and it can be found under the Gardiner Expressway.

As of 11 a.m. Jan. 6, the 220-metre Bentway Skate Trail is open for residents to skate on. It’s part of The Bentway project – 1.75 kilometres of public space under the Gardiner in the Fort York neighbourhood.

The trail itself is in figure-eight style, and is 4.5 metres wide in most places. It is located beside the Fort York Visitor Centre at 250 Fort York Blvd., between Strachan Avenue and Bathurst Street.

Managed by The Bentway Conservancy, dozens of free events are planned for the trail throughout the season. It will operate until mid-March, weather permitting.