Toronto's ski and snowboard centres up and running

The cold, snowy weather is welcome news for outdoor sports enthusiasts, as the city’s two ski and snowboard centres are up and running for the season.

Both Earl Bales Ski and Snowboard Centre, located in North York at 4169 Bathurst St., and Centennial Park Ski and Snowboard Centre, at 256 Centennial Park Rd.in Etobicoke, opened Monday, Jan.1.

Despite the deep freeze to usher in the new year, Cheryl Dix, the city's supervisor for community recreation for the Etobicoke and York districts, said "attendance has been pretty good."

In addition to ski and snowboard lessons, Earl Bales also offers private lessons, ski and snowboard camps.