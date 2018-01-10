5 winter activities to do in Toronto

GO SKIING

Toronto actually has two ski and snowboard hills which opened for the season on New Year’s Day - Earl Bales in North York at 4169 Bathurst St. and Centennial Park in Etobicoke at 26 Centennial Park Road. Check city website for times and programs.

GO SKATING

There are more than 50 outdoor skating rinks with varying mixes of shinny and public skating available. The latest to come on stream is the Beltway Skate Trail under the Gardiner which just opened Jan. 6. Nathan Phillips Square and the Natrel Rink at Harbourfront are destinations.

GO TAKE A HIKE

There are plenty of guided hikes and winter activities starting with Rouge National Urban Park (next events on tap Jan. 13, 14, 17, 20 and 21). Other opportunities include High Park, Downsview Park, Todmorden Mills and Brick Works, to name a few

VIEW OUTDOOR ART

Ice Breakers returns Jan. 21 to Feb. 25 featuring five wintertime art installations on Queens Quay from Harbourfront Centre to the Toronto Music Garden. It’s a collaboration between WinterStations (which runs in the Beaches Feb. 19-25) and the Waterfront BIA.

VISIT ONTARIO PLACE

Winter at Ontario Place includes a Winter Light Exhibition; synthetic ice rink with skate rentals, skate sharpening, snacks, beverages and music; the reopened Cinesphere Imax theatre; evening bonfires on the west island; and Trillium Park and William G. Davis Trail.