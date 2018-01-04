WEEKEND EVENTS: 7 things to do in Toronto – Next Stage debut and more

JAN. 6, 2018
The Really Really Free Market will be held at Campbell Park Jan. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can donate, take and share items at the market.
JAN. 7, 2018
Lace up your skates with Mayor John Tory and councillors at The Bentway Skate Trail. There will be complimentary skate rentals and hot chocolate.
ONGOING TO JAN. 7, 2018
For 13 exciting days (to Jan. 7), the ROM is transformed into a fun-filled winter wonderland. Drop-in activities are included with admission.
In addition to added performances of Beauty and the Beast, running until Jan. 7.
13 DAYS OF ENRICHMENT AT THE TORONTO ZOO
Celebrate the 13 Days of Enrichment (until Jan. 7).
ONGOING TO JAN. 14, 2018
NEXT STAGE FESTIVAL RUNS AT THE FACTORY THEATRE
Christel Bartelse, a long-time Annex resident, is making her Next Stage debut, bringing her Ginger the Clown character to the Factory Theatre to plan a surprise birthday party with the audience’s help. The play originated as a 10-minute short play she conceived when asked to perform on her own birthday years ago.
ONGOING
FAMILY SUNDAYS AT GARDINER MUSEUM
The Gardiner Museum holds clay making or tile painting workshops for families every Sunday.
