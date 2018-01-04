WEEKEND EVENTS: 7 things to do in Toronto – Next Stage debut and more

WhatsOn 04:00 AM City Centre Mirror

JAN. 6, 2018

REALLY REALLY FREE MARKET

The Really Really Free Market will be held at Campbell Park Jan. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can donate, take and share items at the market.

 

JAN. 7, 2018

MAYOR'S SKATE PARTY

Lace up your skates with Mayor John Tory and councillors at The Bentway Skate Trail. There will be complimentary skate rentals and hot chocolate.

 

ONGOING TO JAN. 7, 2018

ROM FOR THE HOLIDAYS

For 13 exciting days (to Jan. 7), the ROM is transformed into a fun-filled winter wonderland. Drop-in activities are included with admission.

HOLIDAY BREAK FUN AT YPT!

In addition to added performances of Beauty and the Beast, running until Jan. 7.

13 DAYS OF ENRICHMENT AT THE TORONTO ZOO

Celebrate the 13 Days of Enrichment (until Jan. 7).

 

ONGOING TO JAN. 14, 2018

NEXT STAGE FESTIVAL RUNS AT THE FACTORY THEATRE

Christel Bartelse, a long-time Annex resident, is making her Next Stage debut, bringing her Ginger the Clown character to the Factory Theatre to plan a surprise birthday party with the audience’s help. The play originated as a 10-minute short play she conceived when asked to perform on her own birthday years ago.

 

ONGOING

FAMILY SUNDAYS AT GARDINER MUSEUM

The Gardiner Museum holds clay making or tile painting workshops for families every Sunday.

 

 

WEEKEND EVENTS: 7 things to do in Toronto – Next Stage debut and more

WhatsOn 04:00 AM City Centre Mirror

JAN. 6, 2018

REALLY REALLY FREE MARKET

The Really Really Free Market will be held at Campbell Park Jan. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can donate, take and share items at the market.

 

JAN. 7, 2018

MAYOR'S SKATE PARTY

Lace up your skates with Mayor John Tory and councillors at The Bentway Skate Trail. There will be complimentary skate rentals and hot chocolate.

 

ONGOING TO JAN. 7, 2018

ROM FOR THE HOLIDAYS

For 13 exciting days (to Jan. 7), the ROM is transformed into a fun-filled winter wonderland. Drop-in activities are included with admission.

HOLIDAY BREAK FUN AT YPT!

In addition to added performances of Beauty and the Beast, running until Jan. 7.

13 DAYS OF ENRICHMENT AT THE TORONTO ZOO

Celebrate the 13 Days of Enrichment (until Jan. 7).

 

ONGOING TO JAN. 14, 2018

NEXT STAGE FESTIVAL RUNS AT THE FACTORY THEATRE

Christel Bartelse, a long-time Annex resident, is making her Next Stage debut, bringing her Ginger the Clown character to the Factory Theatre to plan a surprise birthday party with the audience’s help. The play originated as a 10-minute short play she conceived when asked to perform on her own birthday years ago.

 

ONGOING

FAMILY SUNDAYS AT GARDINER MUSEUM

The Gardiner Museum holds clay making or tile painting workshops for families every Sunday.

 

 

WEEKEND EVENTS: 7 things to do in Toronto – Next Stage debut and more

WhatsOn 04:00 AM City Centre Mirror

JAN. 6, 2018

REALLY REALLY FREE MARKET

The Really Really Free Market will be held at Campbell Park Jan. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can donate, take and share items at the market.

 

JAN. 7, 2018

MAYOR'S SKATE PARTY

Lace up your skates with Mayor John Tory and councillors at The Bentway Skate Trail. There will be complimentary skate rentals and hot chocolate.

 

ONGOING TO JAN. 7, 2018

ROM FOR THE HOLIDAYS

For 13 exciting days (to Jan. 7), the ROM is transformed into a fun-filled winter wonderland. Drop-in activities are included with admission.

HOLIDAY BREAK FUN AT YPT!

In addition to added performances of Beauty and the Beast, running until Jan. 7.

13 DAYS OF ENRICHMENT AT THE TORONTO ZOO

Celebrate the 13 Days of Enrichment (until Jan. 7).

 

ONGOING TO JAN. 14, 2018

NEXT STAGE FESTIVAL RUNS AT THE FACTORY THEATRE

Christel Bartelse, a long-time Annex resident, is making her Next Stage debut, bringing her Ginger the Clown character to the Factory Theatre to plan a surprise birthday party with the audience’s help. The play originated as a 10-minute short play she conceived when asked to perform on her own birthday years ago.

 

ONGOING

FAMILY SUNDAYS AT GARDINER MUSEUM

The Gardiner Museum holds clay making or tile painting workshops for families every Sunday.

 

 