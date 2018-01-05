Tom's Place owner Tom Mihalik to receive lifetime achievement award

Tom Mihalik, philanthropist and owner and manager of menswear store Tom’s Place in Kensington Market, will receive a lifetime achievement award later this month.

Rotary Club of Toronto West will present Mihalik with the award during its 19th Annual Youth Impact Awards on Jan. 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Old Mill Inn, 21 Old Mill Rd.

Tickets are $185 each, and may be purchased at www.youthimpact.ca.

Mihalik’s lifetime service includes supporting children’s breakfast clubs, youth scholarships, hospital foundations and the Students Without Borders program, among other causes.

“(Tom) has been described as one of the greatest Canadians ever as a result of his deep affection for Toronto and Canada,” said Rotary on its website.

“He is kind and generous, and often goes above and beyond in serving the community. He has a huge heart which has directed him to look after the needy.”

Rotarians will also recognize five other community leaders during the awards, a fundraiser which enables the Rotary Club of Toronto West to continue its commitment to making positive, lasting change in its community and around the world.

“Our shared passion for service helps us accomplish the remarkable. We partner with local organizations to maximize our impact and expand our reach,” Brian Spencer, Rotary Youth Impact Awards co-chair and a recent club past president, said in a statement.

“By supporting these organizations, we help ensure that youth in our neighbourhoods maximize their full potential.”