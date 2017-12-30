Annex resident clowns around at Toronto's Next Stage Festival

While Toronto may be in the midst of a deep freeze, the theatre scene is set to heat up with the return of the Toronto Fringe's Next Stage Theatre Festival.

The popular event showcases some of the best innovative and independent works by established and up-and-coming playwrights and performers, from comedy troupe Sex T-Rex’s “SwordPlay: A Play of Swords” to veteran comedian and clown Christel Bartelse’s improvisational “The Surprise.”

Bartelse, a long-time Annex resident, is making her Next Stage debut, bringing her Ginger the Clown character to the Factory Theatre to plan a surprise birthday party with the audience’s help. The play originated as a 10-minute short play she conceived when asked to perform on her own birthday years ago.

“I wasn’t sure what I was going to do, but I was taking a tap dancing class and decided to do something with tap,” she recalled. “When I first performed it, it took off and was a success, so I expanded it to 30 minutes for Next Stage.”

Bartelse has been a mainstay throughout clown’s renaissance in Toronto, starting out with acclaimed comedy troupe The Burnt Marshmallows before striking out on her own after her troupemate moved away. She acknowledges that clowning had a bad reputation for years before that image changed.

“I remember nights at the Rivoli where I’d be on stage and before I’d even do anything, the audience would be ‘oh god, what’s this going to be?’” she recalled. “People think of clown as big shoes and gags.”

Skilled clown performers are far more than that, she noted, offering up an honesty and openness rarely seen on stage. Interaction with the audience – whether overt or not – is key, as clown shows offer a glimpse into the performer in a way few types of performances will.

“It’s looking closely at your life and the ridiculousness of your own self,” Bartelse said.

For that reason, her show doesn’t fit in with the typical image of clowns – it’s geared toward adults and is at turns touching and comedic.

The Next Stage Festival runs at the Factory Theatre from Jan. 3 through 14. For information, visit www.fringetoronto.com/festivals/next-stage

