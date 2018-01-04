One year later, bookings fill up Toronto music venue Hugh's Room Live

Don Ross has played at Hugh’s Room many times before.
The Roncesvalles music venue is one of his favourite places to perform at, but in early January last year, he was heartbroken when he heard the club was closed by then owner Richard Carson due to financial troubles.
The news shocked many in the music community and resulted in a committee being formed to save it, which it did.
“A lot of music venues are having a hard time financially and I thought, ‘Is there going to be anywhere decent to play in the city anymore?’” Ross said. “Hearing the resurrection was happening was a gigantic relief.”
Brian Iler, a fan of the club and friends with Carson, was the one who brought the committee together.
“It was devastating news that Richard had come to the end,” he said. “When you hear something like that and you know this is such an asset to the city, to the music community and to those who love music, you say, ‘What can I do? What can we do to fix this and to find a way to make it work?’”
Once the business was deemed sustainable, a fundraising campaign began and moneys started flowing in, eventually finishing at roughly $150,000, Iler said.
Renovations were made, the majority of the staff were rehired and a three-year lease was signed with the new landlord that paved the way for its reopening in April as a new non-profit business: Hugh’s Room Live.
All of the profits go back into the venture, said Iler, who is chair of the board of directors.
He called the past year exciting and satisfying.
“To take something that has a wonderful history and to find a way to reopen its doors with new energy, presenting the kind of music we offer on almost a daily basis and to see it actually working, that’s the exciting part,” Iler said.
Derek Andrews, the club’s music programmer, said they have bookings up to October and are looking to attract new audiences.
“We’re really known as a folk club and we refer to it as a listening room,” he said. “Whether it’s folk, jazz, blues or world music … taking it past that identity involves things like classical music, readings, comedy and career development projects for artists because musicians love this room and we want to give back to the community of musicians that come here.”
Eventually, the group wants to buy the building to see out its long-term goal which is to establish the 200-seat club as a community hub for artists.
Andrews credits its revival to everyone who helped out.
“This (non-profit) is a new model for success and survival,” he said. “For a community to actually come to the aid of the venue and to step in and say they want to be part of the future of the venue. They stepped up financially and I think they’re going to be integral to our future.”
For Ross, he’s excited to continue playing at the venue.
“I’m thrilled the phoenix has risen,” he said.
Visit www.hughsroomlive.com for more information.
