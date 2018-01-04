One year later, bookings fill up Toronto music venue Hugh's Room Live

Don Ross has played at Hugh’s Room many times before.

The Roncesvalles music venue is one of his favourite places to perform at, but in early January last year, he was heartbroken when he heard the club was closed by then owner Richard Carson due to financial troubles.

The news shocked many in the music community and resulted in a committee being formed to save it, which it did.

“A lot of music venues are having a hard time financially and I thought, ‘Is there going to be anywhere decent to play in the city anymore?’” Ross said. “Hearing the resurrection was happening was a gigantic relief.”

Brian Iler, a fan of the club and friends with Carson, was the one who brought the committee together.

“It was devastating news that Richard had come to the end,” he said. “When you hear something like that and you know this is such an asset to the city, to the music community and to those who love music, you say, ‘What can I do? What can we do to fix this and to find a way to make it work?’”

Once the business was deemed sustainable, a fundraising campaign began and moneys started flowing in, eventually finishing at roughly $150,000, Iler said.

Renovations were made, the majority of the staff were rehired and a three-year lease was signed with the new landlord that paved the way for its reopening in April as a new non-profit business: Hugh’s Room Live.

All of the profits go back into the venture, said Iler, who is chair of the board of directors.

He called the past year exciting and satisfying.