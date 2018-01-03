5 big events happening in Toronto in early 2018

TORONTO LIGHT FESTIVAL

The festival takes over the Distillery Historic District Jan. 19 to March 11. Local and international light artists use thousands of lights to illuminate the district, taking visitors on a visual journey in the historic neighbourhood. Admission is free.

WINTERLICIOUS

Winterlicious returns to more than 200 of Toronto’s top restaurants from Jan. 26 to Feb. 8, offering guests prix fixe lunch and dinner menus. Restaurants will begin taking reservations Jan. 11. Menus range from $23 to $53. For information and reservations, visit www.winterlicious.com

AUTO SHOW

The Canadian International AutoShow happens at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre Feb. 16 to 25. More than 1,000 vehicles will be showcased throughout 650,000 square feet of space. This year’s show emphasizes new evolutionary technologies. General admission costs $24 but discounts are available.

NATIONAL HOME SHOW

Canada Blooms and the National Home Show are presented together at the Enercare Centre March 9 to 18. More than 800 retailers and industry experts make this North America’s largest home and garden exhibit. General admission costs $20 but discounts are available.

COMICON

Toronto Comicon happens at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre March 16 to 18. More than 25,000 fans are expected to check out more than 400 exhibitors specializing in comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming, plus autograph and photo sessions with celebrities, workshops and more.