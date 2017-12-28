WEEKEND EVENTS: 7 things to do in Toronto over the New Year's weekend

Experience the magic of winter at Evergreen’s Winter Village. Celebrate the holidays with friends and family at Evergreen Brick Works as you enjoy fun wintry activities, shop for unique local gifts at the holiday Etsy Market and sample tasty eats in Toronto’s winter playground. Admission is free.

SUNDAY, DEC. 31, 2017

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Nathan Phillips Square

Ring in the New Year at Nathan Phillips Square. TO Canada with Love! DJs, live electronic music, site animations, DJ skating party, and fireworks.

Ongoing to Jan. 7, 2018

13 Days of Enrichment at The Toronto Zoo

Celebrate the 13 Days of Enrichment (Dec. 26 to Jan. 7). Enjoy time with friends and family with indoor pavilions, scenic walking trails and Canada's only giant pandas, here until March 18.

Guillermo del Toro: At Home With Monsters at AGO

Taking inspiration from del Toro’s extraordinary career across film, literature, and visual art, Guillermo del Toro: At Home with Monsters reveals his creative process through his personal cabinet of curiosities curated from Bleak House, del Toro’s home and creative haven in Los Angeles.

ROM for the Holidays at the ROM

For thirteen exciting days (Dec. 26 to Jan. 7), the ROM is transformed into a fun-filled winter wonderland. Drop-in activities are included with admission.