WEEKEND EVENTS: 7 things to do in Toronto over the New Year's weekend

FRIDAY, DEC. 29, 2017
Skittles Holiday Pawn Shop EVERYTHING MUST GO
Toronto’s favourite holiday pawn shop is closing its doors – for good. BUT, Canadians have one last chance to pawn their unwanted holiday gifts for something way sweeter, Skittles! Come by the Skittles Holiday Pawn Shop to trade the holiday gifts you don't want.
FRIDAY, DEC. 29 to SUNDAY, DEC. 31, 2017
The Officially Unofficial Fan Art Show
Fanartshow.com and Nerd North Media present The Officially Unofficial Fan Art Show at #Hashtag Gallery in Toronto with proceeds going to the MS Society of Canada, care of F.U.MS. F.U.MS is a series of events from axe throwing to golf tournaments to rock concerts to raise money and awareness for youth affected by Multiple Sclerosis, created by Aaron Solowoniuk, drummer for multi-platinum-selling Canadian rock band Billy Talent. Curated by Solowoniuk’s long-time friend Bowman, the art show features 12 local/international artists celebrating a movie franchise that has inspired countless generations and influenced pop culture and the way movies are made forever. Kid friendly show.
SATURDAY, DEC. 30 AND SUNDAY, DEC. 31, 2017
Experience the magic of winter at Evergreen’s Winter Village. Celebrate the holidays with friends and family at Evergreen Brick Works as you enjoy fun wintry activities, shop for unique local gifts at the holiday Etsy Market and sample tasty eats in Toronto’s winter playground. Admission is free.
SUNDAY, DEC. 31, 2017
New Year’s Eve Celebration at Nathan Phillips Square
Ring in the New Year at Nathan Phillips Square. TO Canada with Love! DJs, live electronic music, site animations, DJ skating party, and fireworks.
Ongoing to Jan. 7, 2018
13 Days of Enrichment at The Toronto Zoo
Celebrate the 13 Days of Enrichment (Dec. 26 to Jan. 7). Enjoy time with friends and family with indoor pavilions, scenic walking trails and Canada's only giant pandas, here until March 18.
Guillermo del Toro: At Home With Monsters at AGO
Taking inspiration from del Toro’s extraordinary career across film, literature, and visual art, Guillermo del Toro: At Home with Monsters reveals his creative process through his personal cabinet of curiosities curated from Bleak House, del Toro’s home and creative haven in Los Angeles.
ROM for the Holidays at the ROM
For thirteen exciting days (Dec. 26 to Jan. 7), the ROM is transformed into a fun-filled winter wonderland. Drop-in activities are included with admission.
