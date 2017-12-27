Justin Broadbent paints mural at closing Skittles Holiday Pawn Shop

Toronto visual artist Justin Broadbent stopped by the Skittles Holiday Pawn Shop in downtown Toronto Wednesday, Dec. 27 to paint a mural.

The mural is called Skittens.

His afternoon visit happened just two days before the Skittles store closes – this time for good. This is the second year of the pawnshop and, organizers say, the last.

People have until Dec. 29 to visit the store and trade their unwanted Christmas presents for Skittles.

On Thursday, Dec. 28, visitors may get a chance to see a live performance by Canadian indie rock band Hollerado from noon to 2 p.m., and on Friday, visitors might have a chance to see Scarborough’s celebrity city councillor Norm Kelly from 11 a.m. to noon to officially close the store.

The Skittles shop is at 277 Queen St. W. For more information, visit www.skittlespawn.ca



